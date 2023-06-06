Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Viral video shows herd protecting pink baby elephant in India

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 06, 2023 01:16 PM IST

A video shared on Twitter shows a pink-coloured baby elephant being escorted by a herd. It has delighted social media users.

Elephants are known for their remarkable social behaviour and are often found in close-knit herds that provide them with a sense of community, protection, and support. And a video that is going viral online proves just that. It shows a herd escorting a pink-coloured baby elephant as they walk along the roads in India.

The image shows a pink baby elephant being protected by adults. (Twitter/@gabriele_corno)

“Nobody on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new pink born baby in India,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by a user Gabriele Corno. The video shows a group of elephants walking along a road. As the video progresses, one can see a pink baby elephant that is being escorted by them. The baby is trying to match its speed with its adults. As they take a turn, the adult elephants lead first, ensuring the young baby is well protected.

Watch the old video that is going viral again here:

Shared on June 5, the video has been viewed over 1.7 lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote about the video:

“One of the sweetest and best creations of God: elephants,” posted a Twitter user. Another said, “Just too sweet!” “The awesomeness of a family of elephants on full display!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “What a beautiful sight!” “This is a zillion times cute!” shared a fifth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

