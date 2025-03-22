Virat Kohli fulfils little fan’s dream by signing his portrait: ‘A memory for a lifetime’

A little boy’s unwavering determination paid off in the most heartwarming way when cricket icon Virat Kohli noticed him and signed his portrait. The emotional moment, captured in a video, has taken social media by storm, leaving fans in awe of the cricketer’s kind gesture. Virat Kohli noticed a young fan's persistence, signed his portrait, and made his day. (Instagram/hasib___18)

Viral video captures the beautiful gesture

The video, shared by Instagram user Abdul Hasib, has amassed over 18 million views within a day. It shows the young fan eagerly holding up his sketch of Kohli, hoping to catch the cricketer’s attention. After several attempts, the former India captain finally noticed him, called for the portrait, and signed it before returning it with a smile.

The boy’s reaction—his face lighting up with sheer joy—was priceless. His million-dollar smile perfectly captured the significance of the moment, making it a memory to cherish for a lifetime.

Watch the heartwarming clip here:

Internet showers love on the heartwarming interaction

Social media was flooded with reactions from fans who were touched by Kohli’s kind gesture.

One user commented, “This is why Kohli is the GOAT. He never ignores his fans!”

Another wrote, “Imagine being this kid! This moment will stay with him forever.”

A third user said, “Kohli’s humility makes him stand out. He always values his supporters.”

Many others shared similar sentiments, with one remarking, “The boy’s smile says it all. Pure happiness!”

Another fan pointed out, “Kohli might be fierce on the field, but off the pitch, he’s a gem.”

“RCB fans are lucky to have a player who truly cares about the people who support him,” another user added.

Video likely from Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2025

The clip appears to have been filmed outside Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad were training ahead of their highly anticipated IPL 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).