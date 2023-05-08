Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's spat turned into a game. Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced off in a match that RCB won by an 18-run margin on May 1. While the exciting match had IPL fans hooked to the screen, it was the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that went viral. As the spat became the talk of the town, not only did it make it to the headlines, but several people also shared their views and memes on it. Now, someone has made a video game out of the spat.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's spat turned into a game.(Twitter/@sagbansal)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

''I made a game so that they can fight properly,'' reads the text insert on the video that was shared on Twitter by user @sagbansal. The video shows animations of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, wearing their respective jerseys. The player in the game is prompted to choose a side in the game. When the game starts, the animated versions of the players engage in a physical fight by striking each other with their bats. You can also see other players in the RCB and LSG jerseys.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The share also has more than 1900 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Virat Kohli looking like Salman Khan with a beard." A second wrote, "This is something crazy, bro." "People have too much time on their hands. Damn," wrote a third.