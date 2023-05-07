Home / Cricket / GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Battle of brothers as Hardik’s Gujarat face LSG, Krunal to lead instead of injured Rahul
GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Battle of brothers as Hardik's Gujarat face LSG, Krunal to lead instead of injured Rahul

Updated on May 07, 2023 12:20 PM IST

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. In a match which is more like a battle between brothers, Krunal Pandya will be leading Lucknow in the absence of regular captain KL Rahul, who is out of the entire season due to injury, and will be up against his brother, GT captain Hardik. Both sides met earlier in Match 30 and Gujarat won by seven runs. Chasing a target of 136 runs, LSG reached 128/7 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 68 runs off 61 balls by Rahul. For GT, Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad were in good bowling form and bagged two wickets each. Initially, GT posted 135/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 66 runs off 50 balls by Hardik. Meanwhile, Krunal and Marcus Stoinis scalped two dismissals each for Lucknow. GT are currently on top of the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points in 10 matches, packed with seven wins and three defeats. On the other hand, LSG are third with 11 points in 10 games, including five victories and four losses.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player

    Gill and Mohit have been the Impact Players for GT in the last three matches and are expected to continue. Meanwhile, LSG have been subbing out Mishra for Mayers or Badoni and are expected to do so again.

  • May 07, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions

    GT are currently on top of the table with 14 points in 10 games, packed with seven wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, LSG are third with 11 points in 10 matches, including five victories and four defeats.

  • May 07, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill vs Krunal Pandey

    The face off between Gill and Krunal in the powerplay will be interesting. Gill strikes at only 78.37 vs the LSG skipper, and has been dismissed once in T20s.

  • May 07, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Last meeting

    Both sides met earlier in Match 30 in Lucknow, with GT winning by seven runs.

    Chasing a target of 136 runs, LSG reached 128/7 in 20 overs. Mohit and Noor were in good bowling form for GT and took two wickets each. Initially, GT posted 135/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 66 runs off 50 balls by Hardik.

  • May 07, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides faced each other in three matches in IPL, with Gujarat leading 3-0 vs Lucknow.

  • May 07, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya on his spin duo

    Ahead of the match, GT captain Hardik said, "I let Rashid handle the business with Noor. Nobody better to communicate. Not much I have to do, I only suggest on when to have a slip. They are very confident about what they want to do, we only have conversations when things aren't going right."

  • May 07, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

    LSG: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair

  • May 07, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2023 match as GT take on LSG in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned folks!

