Watch: MS Dhoni’s massive shoutout to Virat Kohli in rousing speech, deciphers RCB superstar’s batting style at CSK camp

Over the years, batting icon Virat Kohli has never shied away from expressing his fondness for former India captain MS Dhoni. Brothers in arms at Team India, former Indian skippers Kohli and Dhoni formed an unbreakable friendship through their incredible cricket careers. While ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli is the face of Indian cricket, Dhoni is the beating heart of four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners - Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni gave a massive shoutout to Virat Kohli in his rousing speech(PTI-Twitter)

Nicknamed Thala by CSK faithful, Dhoni only features in the IPL after bidding farewell to international cricket back in 2020. The oldest skipper in the history of IPL, CSK captain Dhoni recently gave Kohli a special mention while delivering a rousing speech in the Super Kings dressing during the 2023 edition of the IPL. Former champions CSK recently defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second Clasico of the IPL 2023 on Saturday.

On a double-header day when the Kohli-starrer RCB suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC), Dhoni's CSK outclassed Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 at Chepauk. In a viral video which was shared on Twitter, CSK skipper Dhoni can be seen giving Kohli a special mention in one of his inspiring team talks at the Chennai Super Kings camp.

“Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here," Dhoni can be heard talking about Kohli's batting style. The rare video has garnered the attention of netizens on social media. Former India opener Aakash Chopra also left a noteworthy comment on the viral video amid the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Dhoni's CSK hammered Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in match No.49 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Matheesha Pathirana, who bagged three wickets and leaked 15 runs against MI, was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics.

Talking about CSK's win over MI in the IPL Clasico, Dhoni was all praise for his teammate Pathirana. The CSK skipper also urged Pathirana to avoid getting close to red-ball cricket. “I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket,” Dhoni said. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have secured the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table after their impressive win over Mumbai Indians.

