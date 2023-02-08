Virat Kohli tweets about losing his phone, Zomato shares a witty response

Former skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share that he had lost his phone even before he got the chance to unbox it. He further asked his followers if they had seen his misplaced phone. The ace cricketer completed his tweet with a sad emoticon. Soon, many flocked to the comments section of Kohli’s tweet and shared varied responses. Amid these, a witty response from Zomato grabbed thousands of eyeballs and is now going viral.

“Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it. Has anyone seen it?” wrote Virat Kohli with a sad emoticon on Twitter.

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s tweet below:

Zomato responded to Kohli’s tweet in less than an hour and suggested a solution. They wrote, “Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi’s phone if that will help. ” They also added a smiling face with halo emoji.

Here’s what Zomato wrote:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, Virat Kohli’s tweet has accumulated over 8.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even posted their thoughts in the comments section. Some even replied to Zomato’s comment.

Here’s how people reacted in the comments section:

“What if bhabhi uses Swiggy,” wrote an individual. “But why does he need @AnushkaSharma’s phone to order ice cream? He tweeted from his phone,” remarked another. “Epic,” commented a third with a laughing emoticon. “It is like getting runout without facing any ball…,” shared a fourth. A fifth joked, “I lost my iPhone 14 pro max before even purchasing it.”

