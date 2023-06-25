Virender Sehwag takes a jibe at Adipurush, says ‘realised why Katappa…’

The highly-anticipated film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, was released on June 16. It has since been receiving backlash for its VFX, dialogues and costumes. Many are even reviewing the film with memes. As the film became fodder for memes, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag added his own lighthearted take on the film.

Virender Sehwag reviewed the star-studded film Adipurush, which is an adaptation of Ramayana. (HT_PRINT)

Virender Sehwag shared a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram. It reads, “Adipurush dekh kar pata chala Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara tha (After watching Adipurush, I realised why Katapa killed Baahubali).”

Sehwag’s tweet refers to the 2015 action film Baahubali: The Beginning. In the film, the protagonist Baahubali, portrayed by Prabhas, meets an unfortunate fate at the hands of his uncle, Katappa. This dramatic twist left audiences pondering the motive behind Katappa’s actions, and the film concluded with a suspenseful cliffhanger: why did Katappa kill Baahubali?

Take a look at Virender Sehwag’s Instagram post below:

The post was shared over an hour ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated close to 60,000 likes and a flurry of comments from Instagram users.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“I have never seen such a highly rated meme till date,” posted an individual. Another added, “Paaji got no chill.” “Good one,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “This was epic.” “Classic drive,” expressed a fifth.

