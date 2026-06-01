‘Visa rules getting tougher’: IPS officer blames ‘uncouth’ behaviour by some Indians abroad

Amid a recent deluge of videos showing Indians dancing or behaving inappropriately in public places abroad, a senior IPS officer has raised concerns about how it might affect visa rules. IPS officer Arun Bothra took to social media to voice his concerns, initially suggesting that Indians who behave badly abroad should face consequences.

IPS officer Arun Bothra raised concerns about bad behaviour by Indians abroad

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“People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered,” wrote Bothra, who is currently serving as Additional DGP, CID-Crime & Transport Commissioner, Odisha.

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{{^usCountry}} The IPS officer pointed out that inappropriate behaviour by some Indians in foreign countries affects the image of India at large. “Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country’s image,” he said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IPS officer pointed out that inappropriate behaviour by some Indians in foreign countries affects the image of India at large. “Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country’s image,” he said in his X post. {{/usCountry}}

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His post comes at a time when several videos have emerged online showing Indians dancing in public in countries like Vietnam and the US. Many social media users have also shared stories of how large groups of Indians take up space, talk loudly, or even shoplift when travelling abroad.

(Also read: Vir Das reacts to Indian tourists performing garba on Vietnam airport tarmac: ‘I think…’)

“Tougher visa rules”

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When a person responded to Arun Bothra’s post saying Indians should not worry about what foreigners think of them, the IPS officer replied saying he was worried about how it might affect visa rules.

Bothra noted that “uncivilised and uncouth behaviour” by some Indians could make travel tougher for other citizens of the country. He cited the example of Thailand, which recently scrapped its 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries, including India.

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“No, I am not worried about what foreigners think of uncivilised and uncouth behaviour of some of us. What worries me more is that because of such behaviour, visa rules are getting tougher for all Indians. Thailand is recent example,” the IPS officer said on X.

“I just don’t want people in host countries to look at us nervously, wondering which one of us will suddenly start dancing in a supermarket to make a reel,” he added.

(Also read: Indians dancing on Vietnam’s railway track face backlash, internet calls it 'show-off')