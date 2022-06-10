Visually impaired boy goes on water slide after encouragement from little sister

In really wholesome content that showcases the beautiful bond between siblings, a six-year-old girl encouraged her elder brother, who is visually impaired, to go on a water slide. The little girl is always the first one to encourage her brother to try new things when he is afraid and it is heartening to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account ourblindside which belongs to a woman named Hilda Dunford. She is a mother of three kids, two girls and one boy. The video was posted seven days ago and it has got over 3.4 million views so far, making it viral. The video shows the two siblings in a water park. It is explained through text inserts that the visually impaired boy was afraid of going on a water slide until his little sister convinced him to try it together. The boy enjoyed taking the slide with his sister. The text insert at the end of the video said that the boy’s little sister is always the first one to encourage him to try new things when he is afraid.

“Ocean is always one of the first ones to encourage Ashton to try new things even when he’s scared. Yesterday she convinced him to go down the water slide together. Ashton wasn’t sure about it so she described the slide for him and told him she would guide him to the top. After Ash came down the slide he was so proud of himself for being brave and he thanked Ocean for encouraging him to try it. It was beautiful watching my 6 year old supporting her big brother and being there for him. Siblings of children who are blind are always the first ones to encourage them to try hard things,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Love that she encourages him!” commented an Instagram user. “I love how they always have each other’s backs,” posted another. “Looks like they have an amazing bond,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this heart-warming video?