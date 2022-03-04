Visually impaired cat meows loudly, her friend takes this cue for cuddles. Watch

For the cute little pet cats or dogs who are visually or hearing impaired, life can be quite a challenge. In situations such as this one, it becomes quite concerning if these little fur babies will find friends who will take care of them and be with them. This video that was posted on Reddit shows how a visually impaired cat has found the cutest friend ever. There is a good chance that this cat video will make you go ‘aww,’ and that too, several times.

The video opens to show a cat in the frame playing with some toys in the middle of quite a large room. Within a few seconds, the cat decides that it is done playing and needs to cuddle with a friend at the earliest. It then turns around for a bit and starts meowing quite loudly in order to attract some attention from its feline friend. It keeps meowing for a while and turns to that part of the room, somewhat instinctively, where its friend will soon be arriving.

Within a few seconds of this brief cat video, one can see how its friend, a furry, ginger cat, arrives in this room as well. The cat can sense that its friend is finally here and takes a short walk towards it and greets it with some head bumps. The duo can then be seen playfully cuddling with each other and playing with each other in the most catto kind of way possible. The cat video was uploaded to Reddit with the caption, “Blind cat calls out her friends and someone always comes to the rescue.”

Watch the adorable cat video right here:

This cat video was posted on the subReddit called r/Damnthatsinteresting more than XX hours ago and has received nearly YY upvotes. It has also received various comments from people who love cattos.

“I wonder if the others know she’s blind. A friend had a deaf cat before. He was a talker and you could spook him really easy. My friend would stomp around a bit when he came home until his little dude would pop up” commented a Redditor. “That’s the most wholesome thing I’ve seen all day,” posted another individual. A third commented, “They must be great pals. ”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?