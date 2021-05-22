Home / Trending / ‘Wait, what! How?’: Kitty seems to be puzzled at her ‘missing’ pawprints
‘Wait, what! How?’: Kitty seems to be puzzled at her ‘missing’ pawprints

"’What's happening? Where do my paw prints go? Wait! Do I have powers? I think I do.’,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the kitty’s probable thoughts.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The image shows a kitty trying to figure out where its pawprints are disappearing.(Reddit)

Some of the most adorable videos on the Internet consists of kitties being totally bamboozled with their surroundings. And those videos take just a few moments to brighten up one’s day. If you’re also a fan of confused kitty videos, let this Reddit video delight you today. We bet that the video will leave you giggling.

The clip starts with a kitty sitting atop a memory foam mattress. As the video goes on, the feline tries to walk over the mattress only to discover that its paw prints are disappearing from the surface. What makes the video more entertaining is the kitty’s I-can’t-believe-this expression.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some 13 hours ago, the video has garnered over 2,100 upvotes and tons of comments. While some shared hilarious responses while resonating the feline’s thoughts, others couldn’t stop showering their love for the confused kitty.

"’What's happening? Where do my paw prints go? Wait! Do I have powers? I think I do.’,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the kitty’s probable thoughts. “Short term memory foam,” pointed another hilariously. "’I make disappearing paw prints... I'm a CatNinja!’,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

cat video reddit
