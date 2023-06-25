‘Washington moment’: When Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani asked Sunita Williams for ‘lift’

Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani and Vrinda Kapoor were among the esteemed guests at a prestigious state dinner in Washington, DC, hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dinner, held on June 22, was a grand affair that saw the attendance of 380 distinguished guests. Following the state dinner, Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani attended the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event in the White House alongside prominent personalities like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook. But something memorable happened after this particular meeting that Mahindra labelled as the ‘Washington moment’.

Anand Mahindra clicking a selfie with Mukesh Ambani (left), Sunita Williams and Vrinda Kapoor (right). (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

After the meeting, Anand Mahindra, Vrinda Kapoor, and Mukesh Ambani were engrossed in a conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, unaware of the passing time. This resulted in them missing the shuttle that was meant to take them to their next lunch engagement. Faced with this predicament, they attempted to call an Uber. As they waited for cab, they crossed paths with none other than Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams. Wondering what happened next? Well, they snapped a memorable selfie together and lightheartedly asked Williams for a ‘lift’ in her space shuttle.

“I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams @Astro_Suni Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the selfie on Twitter.

Take a look at the selfie clicked by Anand Mahindra:

The selfie has received immense love since being shared a few hours ago. It has been liked over 25,000 times and collected numerous comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

“A Washington moment indeed, what an honour for Uber to have the greatest sons of India hitching a ride with them,” posted an individual. Another commented, “Powerful selfie Anand ji.” “Nice play, sir. would’ve been an ‘uber moment’ for keeps!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Wow moment. It is very down to earth to call uber.” “She can, but you will land in the space station, not at the next destination,” joined in a fifth.

