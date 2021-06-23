Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video
trending

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video

In the video, Wasim Akram narrates what he is doing while rescuing the turtle.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Wasim Akram took to Twitter to share the video of him helping a turtle.(Hindustan Times)

There is something absolutely adorable about watching videos that showcase rescues of animals. The latest inclusion in that category is a video shared by former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram. It shows him helping a turtle get into water. It is the sweetness of the clip which has won people over. Chances are it’ll leave you with a huge smile on your face too.

In the video, Wasim Akram narrates what he is doing while rescuing the animal. At one point he also names the turtle Charlee and encourages it by saying “Go Charlie.” Once the animal disappears into the water, he says in an excitedly, “And, Charlee is gone.”

“Salam and morning deed of day done feeling great,” Wasim Akram wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter. His post is complete with the hashtag #staysafecharlee.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 74,000 views – and counting. The post has also accumulated nearly 4,100 likes. People had a lot to say about the sweet deed.

“Should’ve have been careful could have been one of those ninja turtles,” joked a Twitter user. “Good,” shared another.

Here’s how some other reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Wasim Akram?

