Watch: Cat chef shares sweet and spicy drink recipe. Will you try it?

The Internet is filled with several videos of people teaching others about different recipes. However, have you ever come across a chef who has whiskers and a fluffy tail? If your answer is no, then you must take a look at chef cat Puff’s recipe videos. And, the fur ball's latest beverage recipe has grabbed netizens’ attention as well as their hearts. There is a possibility that it may bowl you over too.

“Would you miss this amazing drink? Sweet and Spicy just like me,” reads the cute caption shared alongside the recording.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on February 4, the clip has garnered over 44,700 views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop swooning over the adorable feline chef. While some wrote about trying the recipe, others simply wanted the kitty to make more delicious dishes and beverages.

“The hair on the glass makes this so relatable,” joked an Instagram user. “Puff is following Covid guidelines,” wrote another. “Aww puff's paws are using gloves,” gushed a third.

“I love you Chef puff! Please make more videos,” commented a fourth.

If you’re craving of more recipes by Puff you can check out the chef kitty’s Instagram page here.

What are your thoughts on this kitty chef?

