Watch: Dad's moonwalk in chappals gets 17 million views, internet says 'MJ is clapping happily in his grave'
A father's surprise moonwalk in chappals during his daughter's dance video has gone viral, crossing 17 million views in a day.
A father’s impromptu dance performance has gone viral online, after he casually broke into a moonwalk in chappals during his daughter’s reel, turning a simple moment into an internet hit.
The video, shared on Instagram by user @magic_shop, shows a young woman dancing to Billie Jean by Michael Jackson. Seconds later, her father walks into the frame and suddenly starts moonwalking with ease, leaving viewers impressed.
What makes the moment even more charming is its complete spontaneity. Dressed in regular clothes and slippers, his moves stand out for how natural and confident they look. His daughter pauses in surprise before joining him and trying to match his steps.
“If you play this song in public, he’ll start dancing!!” the caption reads.
Watch the video below:
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Social media reactions
The video was posted just a day ago and has already crossed 17 million views. It has also received thousands of comments from users who enjoyed the unexpected performance.
“Uncleji just casually moonwalking in his chappals,” one user wrote. Another said, “In the flip flops. You just know this man was dancing in the 80s.”
“The number of aunties who would be now DMing you,” jokingly wrote a third user. “Michael Jackson is clapping happily in his grave,” commented one user.
“That moonwalk was as smooth as butter ok a grilled toast,” playfully wrote a user.
“I can’t even run in sandals properly and uncle’s out here defying physics,” commented another, while one user wrote, “Girl, get some dancing lessons from the Unc. that’s generational talent waiting to happen right there fr.”
Many others praised his energy and confidence, with comments like “He came in slippers and conquered” and “Watched this on repeat.”
HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user. The article will be updated once a response is received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More