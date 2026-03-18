Watch: Dad's moonwalk in chappals gets 17 million views, internet says 'MJ is clapping happily in his grave'

“If you play this song in public, he’ll start dancing!!” the caption reads.

What makes the moment even more charming is its complete spontaneity. Dressed in regular clothes and slippers, his moves stand out for how natural and confident they look. His daughter pauses in surprise before joining him and trying to match his steps.

The video, shared on Instagram by user @magic_shop, shows a young woman dancing to Billie Jean by Michael Jackson. Seconds later, her father walks into the frame and suddenly starts moonwalking with ease, leaving viewers impressed.

A father’s impromptu dance performance has gone viral online, after he casually broke into a moonwalk in chappals during his daughter’s reel, turning a simple moment into an internet hit.

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Social media reactions The video was posted just a day ago and has already crossed 17 million views. It has also received thousands of comments from users who enjoyed the unexpected performance.

“Uncleji just casually moonwalking in his chappals,” one user wrote. Another said, “In the flip flops. You just know this man was dancing in the 80s.”

“The number of aunties who would be now DMing you,” jokingly wrote a third user. “Michael Jackson is clapping happily in his grave,” commented one user.

“That moonwalk was as smooth as butter ok a grilled toast,” playfully wrote a user.

“I can’t even run in sandals properly and uncle’s out here defying physics,” commented another, while one user wrote, “Girl, get some dancing lessons from the Unc. that’s generational talent waiting to happen right there fr.”

Many others praised his energy and confidence, with comments like “He came in slippers and conquered” and “Watched this on repeat.”

HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user. The article will be updated once a response is received.