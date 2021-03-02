Home / Trending / Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge
Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge

“He's on a mission to steal your heart,” wrote an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The image shows Felix the Samoyed.(Instagram/@wanderlust_samoyed)

If you’re a regular on Instagram you may’ve seen several pooches participating in the obstacle challenge. The fun challenge requires the pet to cross different levels filled with obstacles made from varied objects. Now, a fluffy Samoyed named Felix has grabbed the attention of netizens in this particular challenge with his cuteness and exceptional skills. After watching the video you may want to see Felix as a certified secret service agent.

“The next secret agent is born,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a door opening to reveal the participant. As the clip goes on, Felix can be seen crossing the obstacles in the first and second level. We won’t spoil the fun for you so take a look at the clip to see how Felix completes the challenge:

Shared on February 26, the adorable clip has garnered over 19,100 likes and several comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the fluffy doggo’s intelligence and agility. Many shared heart emojis to express their love for Felix.

“He's on a mission to steal your heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha level 3 – confused,” pointed out another. “Only spy I'll ever hire,” commented a third.

What do you think of this video?

