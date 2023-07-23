Watch how this cat picks up a coin trick in record time

Have you ever had a pet cat or are a cat parent now? If so, have you ever tried teaching them a trick? While cats can’t be trained to do the array of tasks dogs are bred for, they can learn simple tricks like ‘sit’, ‘stay’, and ‘come’. This video posted online, however, shows a pet cat quickly grasping a trick from its hooman. Expectedly, the video has gone viral on Twitter, leaving viewers wide-eyed and open-mouthed. The video is such that it may even prompt you to watch it repeatedly.

Cat learning a coin trick from its pet parent. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

“Quick learner,” wrote Twitter user Buitengebieden while sharing the video on the micro-blogging platform. The clip captures the heartwarming moment when a cat’s owner teaches it a trick with a coin and patiently repeats the process until the feline learns it. The video ends with an amusing surprise as the cat performs the trick flawlessly.

Watch this video featuring a cat learning a trick and later attempting it:

The now-viral video was tweeted on July 19. It has so far raked up more than 6.6 million views and the numbers continue to grow. Additionally, it has accumulated lakhs of likes and retweets.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video that captures a cat attempting the trick:

A Twitter user wrote, “Cats are so cool.” “It’s a really fast learner,” posted another. A third shared, “Not only is it quick to learn, it also looks so easy.” “They’re so proud of themselves for doing it!” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “This is my cue to get a new cat.” “I love kittens! Thanks for the smile,” joined a sixth. A seventh remarked, “The student has become the Meowster.” What are your thoughts on this video? If you own a cat, will you teach it a trick or two?

