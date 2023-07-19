Cats engage in thrilling tic-tac-toe game. Watch to know who wins

Almost all of us have played the classic tic-tac-toe game while growing up, and it seems we’re not the only ones! In fact, even our furry friends enjoy playing this game as well. And a video that shows just the same has been gaining significant traction on social media. The video shows two cats engaged in a game of tic-tac-toe. Cats playing a tic-tac-toe game.(Instagram/@mmeowmmia)

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to two cats named Mia and Jerrie. The caption alongside the video reads, “Someone was too unfocused.” The video opens to show cardboard boxes arranged in a 3x3 grid to let the cats play the game. Mia goes first with X, and Jerrie goes next with O. Throughout the video, they jump inside different boxes, and their pet parent covers the boxes with X or O signs. The game got interesting at many points and eventually ended with Mia winning it.

Watch the video of two cats playing a game of tic-tac-toe right here:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 77,500 views and close to 5,600 hearts. After watching the video, many can’t resist sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“Mia going for the alternate reality 3D version where she’s playing 2 games at once,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “So clever.” “So funny! I love these games.” “I enjoyed this immensely!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Love the box inspection detour!” “Love this,” shared a fifth. A sixth joined, “I don’t know why this is so entertaining to me and it made my day. Haha!”

Mia and Jerrie, the two adorable felines in the video, seem to be quite the tic-tac-toe enthusiasts. In fact, this isn’t their first time playing the game - they’ve played before, and it ended in a draw. Some viewers were amazed by the cats’ game-playing skills, while others shared that it is truly a cat game.

