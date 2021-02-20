Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength

In today’s edition of rescue stories which may instantly uplift your mood, here’s a video of a Barn owl flying away after getting its strength back. The bird was rescued after getting stuck in the vent pipe of a pit toilet. Shared on Cascades Raptor Center’s official Facebook profile, the video shows the bird flying “to her picturesque home.”

In a previous post, the centre also shared how the Barn owl went down “a pit toilet vent-pipe and ended up stuck in the toilet vault.” They added, “Someone noticed her and we were able to get her out and cleaned up. She is now resting in our hospital.” Alongside, they also shared two pictures of the bird taken after it was rescued.

Take a look at the posts here:

Since being shared, both the posts have received tons of comments.

“Thank you for caring for her. I love to see her fly free, beautiful wing spread,” shared a Facebook user. “So beautiful to watch them return to freedom like that. Thank you for everything you do,” expressed another. “Thank you for sharing this. It's a beautiful sight to see,” said a third.

What do you think of the video and the rescue story?

