Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris posts cute clip of her daughter at White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris recently took to Instagram to share a wholesome video of her daughter Leela at the White House. The clip has now won people over. Chances are, it’ll leave you grinning ear to ear too.

“Visiting Auntie at her new job,” reads the caption shared alongside the adorable video. The clip shows little Leela running around happily in the corridors of the White House. The share also includes a photograph. It shows Harris embracing Meena Harris’ other daughter Amara.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on January 21, the delightful post has garnered over 2.2 million views and numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable girls and showered their love in the comments section. While many shared heart emojis for the adorable post, others pointed out how little Leela’s gleeful appearance around makes them happy.

“She just blessed the space with good energy,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is everything my soul needed today,” commented another. “Soo precious,” gushed a third.

