Watch: Shocking video shows oak tree almost crashing over five-month-old’s crib

In a terrifying incident in Louisiana, USA, a couple received a nasty shock when a huge oak tree fell on the roof of their home. The tree destroyed a large portion of the roof and almost trampled their five-month-old boy who was in his crib at the time. A series of images and videos documenting the incident was shared on Facebook by the toddler’s mother Courtney Blanchard Buchholtz.

“A very large tree fell through our house tonight 2 minutes after I put Cannon to bed, running to get my baby under debris was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced. We are okay & safe at my cousin’s house—our house, however, is unlivable right now,” reads the frightening description.

"It was just kind of like a little bubble around him. The hallway on one side of his room was where most of the tree was, and around his crib it was just wood and sheetrock and everything else," Kale told Good Morning America.

Thankfully, Courtney and her husband Kale were also unharmed during the incident which took place on the night of July 2.

Shared on July 3, the video has garnered several reactions and comments. While many shared shocked responses regarding the incident, others pointed out how lucky the family was to get out of the rubble unharmed. Several also heaved a sigh of relief at the well-being of Cannon.

“Just watching the videos makes my stomach hurt. Thank God you are all ok! I can’t imagine what’s going through your mind right now. Sending prayers for peace and comfort!” wrote a Facebook user. “Omg, so very glad y’all are okay!! That brought tears to my eyes! Sooo soo scary!” commented another.

“Courtney and Kale! We are so sorry to see all this devastation! We thank God that both of you and the baby are ok!” said a third.

Courtney shared another post with several photos and videos indicating that her family was safe and even showed well-wishers a glimpse of Cannon playing happily.

