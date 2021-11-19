Watch these red crabs migrate to the ocean at Australia's Christmas Island

Numerous red crabs took to the roads and bridges on Christmas Island in Australia, as part of their annual migration to the ocean. The breathtaking landscape where the crabs take over vast extents of streets and parks, has caught a lot of attention from both locals and visitors alike.

According to The Independent, the tiny island in north-western Australia witnesses the migration every year of all of its crab population. It is estimated to be around 50 million, making it the highest in the world.

The official website of Parks Australia sheds more light on these majestic creatures when it says that they are cannibalistic crabs. Red crabs all over the island leave their homes at the same time and start marching towards the ocean to mate and spawn. Male crabs lead the migration and are joined by females along the way. They also move through residential areas on their long journey in what is considered one of the largest migrations on the planet.

“Merry Crabsmas," said the tweet shared by Parks Australia. "The crab collab that 2021 has been waiting for: Christmas Island red crabs x Crab Rave," they added. "Migration season means crabs are raving all over the island, from the heaving crab bridge to the roads."

Look at how these crabs go:

🎅🦀 Merry Crabsmas 🦀🎅



The #crabcollab that 2021 has been waiting for: Christmas Island red crabs x Crab Rave 🎉.



Migration season means crabs are raving all over the island 🏝?, from the heaving #crabbridge 🦀🌉 to the roads.



📹 Chris Bray

🎵 @NoisestormMusic & @Monstercat pic.twitter.com/AwhSocxFKR — Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) November 9, 2021

Since being shared on November 10, the video has garnered more than 8,000 views, above 300 likes, and several reactions.

"This fills me with joy," said a Twitter user. Another said, "this is the kind of wholesome quality content that I was hoping to find." A third called these crabs "lovely creatures."

What are your thoughts on the video?