Watch this viral video of a rare lizard with two heads and a blue tongue

Being two-faced isn’t all that bad when it comes to this blue tongue lizard! This video was shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer who owns Prehistoric Pets in Fountain Valley and is known to post about such interesting animals.

He has a huge following of 5.7 million and has also posted about a ‘monster’ saltwater crocodile recently. In this video, however, this two-headed lizard was shown from various angles in order for viewers to understand exactly how it looks. “Wow unbelievable,” started the caption that accompanies the video, “this is one incredible little blue tongue skink. Can you believe your eyes?”

Watch the marvel of nature below:

Since being posted around four days ago, this viral Instagram Reels video has raked in more than 69,000 likes and several reactions from people around the world.

The official Instagram account of The Reptile Zoo, also took to the comments section to post, “That lizard blew my mind!”, followed by a befitting emoji of the reptile. “Double amazing,” wrote another, referring to the fact that it has two heads. “OMG, mesmerizing,” commented a third. “Wow! I'm speechless,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this two-faced lizard?