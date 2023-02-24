Watch | Woman makes fish broth in a plastic bag, netizens react

In a bizarre incident, a video of an elderly woman cooking a fish in her unique way is doing rounds on social media.

The woman cooking fish broth in a plastic bag instead of a pan or pot and her cooking style has left the netizens stunned and puzzled.

A Twitter user named @TheFigen_ shared the video on the micro-blogging platform. In a one-minute video, an elderly woman can be seen placing a plastic bag full of water on top of a wood fire. Surprisingly, the bag did not melt and the heat had no effect on it. She then adds various ingredients into the water along with fish, chillies, cucumber and salt. "Elementary physics," read the caption of the tweet.

As soon as the video was posted on the platform, it garnered the attention of the netizens with over 3.5 million views and over 13 thousand likes. The unusual style of cooking fish broth raised a lot of questions in people's minds. Some pointed out that cooking in plastic is not a healthy option, while others questioned if this was even possible.

A user wrote, "Someone please tell me why that bag doesn't melt. I don't understand."Yeah, right plastic bags can resist to fire when full of water. And deliver a nice cancer to you. No thanks", commented another. A third user commented, "Most unappetising and off-putting way of cooking I've ever seen. And probably very unhealthy as well. Why not just get a pot like most normal people."

