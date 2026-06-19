'We are barely staying afloat': 21-year-old shares parents’ 70 lakh debt story

A post shared on Reddit has drawn attention after a 21-year-old detailed his family’s financial struggle, revealing that his parents are dealing with a debt of nearly ₹70 lakh despite running a salon for over 15 years. The post has resonated with users for its raw breakdown of income, expenses and the emotional stress behind the numbers.

A 21-year-old’s Reddit post reveals his family’s ₹70 lakh debt. (Representative Image)

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The user explains that the salon, based in Rohini, Delhi, continues to generate steady revenue, but rising costs, EMIs and past loans have created a financial burden that refuses to ease. What looks stable on paper, he suggests, feels very different in reality.

'We are barely staying afloat'

The caption of the Reddit post reads, “My parents are ₹70 lakh in debt despite running a salon for 15 years. How do we get out of this?”

He explains that the salon has been operating for around 15 years, while his father, who is also a lawyer, now spends more time supporting the business as legal work has slowed down. The salon’s monthly turnover is stated to be around ₹8.94 lakh, but expenses remain high across multiple heads.

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{{^usCountry}} The breakdown shared in the post includes residential rent, shop rent, salaries, supplies, household expenses and EMIs, which together come close to ₹7.85 lakh every month. The user notes that although there appears to be some surplus income on paper, the debt has not reduced over time, largely due to accumulated loans and credit obligations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The breakdown shared in the post includes residential rent, shop rent, salaries, supplies, household expenses and EMIs, which together come close to ₹7.85 lakh every month. The user notes that although there appears to be some surplus income on paper, the debt has not reduced over time, largely due to accumulated loans and credit obligations. {{/usCountry}}

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He also adds, “I want to help my parents and I am willing to do whatever I can, whether that is marketing, social media or finances. I just do not know where to start.”

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How social media reacted

The post received detailed responses from users offering practical suggestions. One user advised immediate cost correction, suggesting that reducing fixed expenses such as rent and lifestyle costs could help free up funds for repayment.

Another user pointed out that the business had previously spent significantly more on branded products before COVID, and later relied on loans to sustain operations. This shift, they noted, may have contributed to the ongoing debt cycle.

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Several users emphasised the importance of first understanding the complete debt structure, including interest rates and loan types. One comment read, “You need to first break down the loans properly. Then focus on repaying the highest interest debt first.”

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Another user added that disciplined repayment combined with even small income growth could help reduce the burden gradually over a few years.

The discussion continues online, reflecting wider concerns about small business sustainability and the pressure of balancing income with rising financial commitments.