‘We are not warriors’: Founder shares team’s Slack-based ‘grind, normal, survival’ modes to prevent burnout

A founder has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing how her remote team uses Slack statuses to communicate their energy levels at work. Taking to Instagram, Anuva Kakkar posted a video explaining that her team follows a simple three mode system to avoid constant hustle and burnout.

A founder introduced grind, normal, and survival modes on Slack to keep teams aligned and avoid daily hustle pressure.(Instagram/anuvaaaakakkar)

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(Also read: Indian founder cuts down on US shopping as rupee touches 95 against dollar: ‘Everything feels ridiculously expensive’)

In the clip, Kakkar said, “So we are a remote team and we have this really cool thing which I took from my friend Saloni. We work on Slack. Basically, most of our communication is on Slack. We realized that we are not warriors, so we cannot be in a grind-hustle mode every single day.”

She added that the team has now divided workdays into three categories. “So we have now three modes. First is Grind mode, where we are at our 120%. Then we have a Normal mode, where we're working, making sure that the To-Do for the day is done. And then we have a Survival mode. This is a mode which we use usually when we have like period cramps or just a bad day, break up, or something like that.”

How the Slack status works

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the idea further, Kakkar said that employees can simply update their Slack status depending on how they are feeling that day. The system helps team members stay informed without forcing anyone to explain themselves repeatedly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the idea further, Kakkar said that employees can simply update their Slack status depending on how they are feeling that day. The system helps team members stay informed without forcing anyone to explain themselves repeatedly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “So we have 3 modes: survival, grind, and normal mode. And you can just update your Slack status with however you're feeling today. This just keeps everybody updated and changes the timelines a little bit if required. We do this basically so that we don't burn out by being in the grind mode every single day,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So we have 3 modes: survival, grind, and normal mode. And you can just update your Slack status with however you're feeling today. This just keeps everybody updated and changes the timelines a little bit if required. We do this basically so that we don't burn out by being in the grind mode every single day,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “Sorry for saying ‘breakup’ so casually”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption, “Sorry for saying ‘breakup’ so casually”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look here at the clip: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look here at the clip: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media reacts {{/usCountry}}

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The clip drew several reactions from users, many of whom appreciated the idea of acknowledging changing energy levels at work. One user wrote, “This is actually such a healthy way to communicate capacity.” Another said, “Survival mode should be normalised in every workplace.”

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A third user commented, “I love how this makes burnout prevention part of the workflow.” One more said, “Grind mode every day is exactly why people quit.” A user also reacted, “The breakup example was too real, but the system makes sense.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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