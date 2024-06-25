We bet you'll be left confused by Isha Ambani's latest pic with 'toy twin babies'

Isha Ambani stunned the world in classic looks at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, capturing the attention of thousands online. Once again, she turned heads in an iconic Schiaparelli dress, paired with twin toy bears in honor of her twins, Krishna and Aadiya. Isha Ambani in a Schiaparelli dress. (Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared Isha Ambani's picture on Instagram and wrote, "Isha and her toy twin babies in @schiaparelli custom haute couture. (Also Read: Isha Ambani’s speech at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding goes viral: ‘This is so special’)

The black and white photo shows Isha in a supposed black-coloured dress, with her hair tied back in a ponytail. The dress has stone work on the neckline. She paired this with simple earrings and block heels. In the picture, she is also holding "toy twin babies".

Take a look at the post here:

Other photos of Isha Ambani from the pre-wedding festivities also left many people speechless. She was spotted wearing a beautiful black body-con dress, a pink coloured floor length gown by Dior and a white tank top paired with a fringe-adorned beige skirt. She paired these pieces with statement jewellery.

Earlier, Isha also styled a blouse made with diamonds and other precious stones. Yes, you read that right. A few stones to name are polki, ruby, diamonds, emeralds, and others.

This stunning blouse was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who informed, “Some of the pieces belong to her personal collection and new jewels were also sourced from all over India especially to be stitched on to the garment. The precious ornaments were dismantled and reinvented into couture where each jewel was first placed on hand-drawn paper patterns. After rounds of artistic experimentation, different stitches of gold and silver Zardozi work were infused with the jewellery pieces to create the wearable work of art.”