‘We Indians are the worst travellers’: Entrepreneur calls out flyer’s behaviour at Bangkok airport lounge
An Indian entrepreneur called out travellers’ behaviour at a Bangkok airport, drawing reactions online.
An Indian entrepreneur has sparked a debate on social media after sharing his unpleasant experience at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok. Taking to X, the man, identified as Vivek Shukla, expressed frustration over what he described as poor travel behaviour by some Indian passengers inside an airport lounge.
(Also read: Indian tourist detained in Thailand airport for trying to smuggle live monkeys)
In his post, Shukla claimed that a passenger refused to remove his feet from a table despite repeated requests from the lounge staff. He also alleged that children were repeatedly entering and leaving a work room, disturbing others who were trying to use the space.
“We Indians are the worst travellers. This man is not agreeing to move his dirty feet from the table despite requests from the lounge staff. He seems entitled. Kids are continuously going in and out of the work room, which is annoying others. But sorry, they can’t be bothered,” he wrote on X.
(Also read: Video: Indian man arrested in Bangkok after waving pistol-shaped lighter at pedestrians){{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Video: Indian man arrested in Bangkok after waving pistol-shaped lighter at pedestrians){{/usCountry}}
Take a look here at the post:{{/usCountry}}
Take a look here at the post:{{/usCountry}}
Post gets 75,000 views{{/usCountry}}
Post gets 75,000 views{{/usCountry}}
The post quickly gained attention online and has garnered 75,000 views. Many users reacted to the entrepreneur’s remarks, with some agreeing that public etiquette during travel needs serious improvement, while others felt that such behaviour should not be generalised to all Indians.
One user wrote, “This is exactly why basic civic sense needs to be taught from childhood.” Another said, “People should understand that airport lounges are shared spaces, not personal living rooms.” A third user reacted, “Putting feet on a table in a public place is unacceptable anywhere in the world.”
(Also read: Indian traveller questions India’s urban design after experiencing Bangkok’s people-first elevated walkway)
Several others also shared similar experiences. One person commented, “I have seen this happen in lounges, flights and even hotel lobbies. Staff often hesitate to confront such passengers strongly.” Another added, “The problem is not nationality, the problem is entitlement and lack of consideration for others.” A user also said, “Parents should ensure that children do not disturb people working or resting in quiet areas.” Another wrote, “Travelling abroad comes with a responsibility to behave respectfully in public spaces.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)