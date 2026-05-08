‘We Indians are the worst travellers’: Entrepreneur calls out flyer’s behaviour at Bangkok airport lounge

An Indian entrepreneur has sparked a debate on social media after sharing his unpleasant experience at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok. Taking to X, the man, identified as Vivek Shukla, expressed frustration over what he described as poor travel behaviour by some Indian passengers inside an airport lounge.

An Indian entrepreneur’s post on airport lounge behaviour in Bangkok went viral.(X/@vivekshukla)

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(Also read: Indian tourist detained in Thailand airport for trying to smuggle live monkeys)

In his post, Shukla claimed that a passenger refused to remove his feet from a table despite repeated requests from the lounge staff. He also alleged that children were repeatedly entering and leaving a work room, disturbing others who were trying to use the space.

“We Indians are the worst travellers. This man is not agreeing to move his dirty feet from the table despite requests from the lounge staff. He seems entitled. Kids are continuously going in and out of the work room, which is annoying others. But sorry, they can’t be bothered,” he wrote on X.

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The post quickly gained attention online and has garnered 75,000 views. Many users reacted to the entrepreneur’s remarks, with some agreeing that public etiquette during travel needs serious improvement, while others felt that such behaviour should not be generalised to all Indians.

One user wrote, “This is exactly why basic civic sense needs to be taught from childhood.” Another said, “People should understand that airport lounges are shared spaces, not personal living rooms.” A third user reacted, “Putting feet on a table in a public place is unacceptable anywhere in the world.”

(Also read: Indian traveller questions India’s urban design after experiencing Bangkok’s people-first elevated walkway)

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Several others also shared similar experiences. One person commented, “I have seen this happen in lounges, flights and even hotel lobbies. Staff often hesitate to confront such passengers strongly.” Another added, “The problem is not nationality, the problem is entitlement and lack of consideration for others.” A user also said, “Parents should ensure that children do not disturb people working or resting in quiet areas.” Another wrote, “Travelling abroad comes with a responsibility to behave respectfully in public spaces.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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