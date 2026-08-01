‘We only want to watch TV’: Landlord asks tenant for Wi-Fi password, offers 200 off electricity bill

A tenant has turned to the internet for advice after his landlords repeatedly asked him to share the password of his newly installed Wi-Fi connection. The man explained that he felt uncomfortable refusing them directly but was equally hesitant to pay for an internet plan that others would regularly use.

A man felt awkward after his landlords kept asking him to share his Wi-Fi connection. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Sharing his experience on Reddit under the title, “Landlords asking for Wi-Fi password”, the tenant said he had moved into the property about a week ago and got the internet connection installed recently.

Landlord offered ₹ 200 for access

Recalling what happened during the installation, the tenant wrote, “I shifted to this new place around a week ago and got Wi-Fi installed yesterday. The landlord uncle was there almost the entire time while they were installing it. At first, I thought he had come to explain something about the wiring, but when the technicians left, he asked, ‘Beta, iska password kya hai? Hum bhi thoda news-vagerah dekh lenge. Aur tum bijli ke bill mein ₹200 kam de dena, ya phir humse har mahine le lena.’”

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{{^usCountry}} The tenant told his landlord that the connection came with a limited plan and that he required it extensively for work. However, the matter did not end there. Couple raised the request again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant told his landlord that the connection came with a limited plan and that he required it extensively for work. However, the matter did not end there. Couple raised the request again {{/usCountry}}

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The following day, the landlord and his wife reportedly brought up the subject again while speaking to the tenant on the terrace.

“But today, when aunty, uncle and I were on the terrace, they asked again, ‘Kitna bill hota hai? Kaunsa connection hai? Kis naam se hai?’ They probably already know these details. They said, ‘Hum toh bas ek-do ghante TV dekhne ke liye maang rahe hain.’ I told aunty that even my internet was not working properly because I had no idea how to refuse directly,” he wrote.

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The tenant admitted that he later began feeling guilty about refusing the request. However, he also argued that he had not purchased a ₹600-per-month connection for someone else’s use. “Now I feel bad and am wondering whether I should give them the password, but I did not get a ₹600-per-month connection for someone else to use. What should I do?” he asked.

Take a look here at the post:

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Internet users suggest polite refusal

The post prompted several users to suggest ways of handling the situation. One person advised, “Upgrade your plan and charge them some money. It will benefit everyone.” Another simply said, “Just say no politely.”

A third user suggested a technical solution, writing, “Bro, just go to your Wi-Fi's admin panel and hide the network. If you have any doubts, let me know. I'll explain the process.”

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Another recommended making an excuse related to work: “Bro, just tell them it's a company-provided Wi-Fi and that the company monitors its usage. Say that no one other than you is allowed to use it, or you could get suspended.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)