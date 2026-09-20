‘We relived our childhood’: Friends reunite at their school after 50 years

After nearly 50 years, a group of childhood friends returned to the school where they once studied together. The 1976 batch reunited to revisit their old classrooms, play games and relive memories from their school days. Their reunion video has brought back memories of old school friendships.

Friends reunite after 50 years

Friends from the 1976 batch revisit their old school. (Instagram/@rakesh.nagar1712)

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The video was shared by Instagram user Rakesh Nagar, with the caption, “Mere bachpan ke dost, 1976 ka batch.”

In the clip, Nagar talks about meeting his old friends after 50 years and returning to their school. He says the reunion brought back a desire to relive the moments they had shared during their childhood.

“Pachaas saal baad jab hum sabhi purane dost phir se ek saath mile, toh dil mein ek khwahish jagi. Kyun na un sunahre palon ko phir se jiya jaaye?” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} The friends visited the same school where they once spent their childhood. During the visit, they filmed a video, played some of their old games and remembered the mischief and memories from their school days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The friends visited the same school where they once spent their childhood. During the visit, they filmed a video, played some of their old games and remembered the mischief and memories from their school days. {{/usCountry}}

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Nagar described the reunion as more than just a meeting between old friends. For him, it was a celebration of five decades of friendship.

‘Kuch pal zindagi mein kabhi purane nahi hote’

Reflecting on the reunion, Nagar says every face was filled with smiles and every heart carried countless memories from the past.

“Woh sirf ek mulaqat nahi thi, balki hamari dosti ke pachaas saalon ka jashn tha,” he says. He adds that some moments in life never grow old, and the day they spent together was one of them.

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He also shared a message about the value of friendships that survive the passing of time.

“Zindagi ka sabse bada dhan wahi log hain jo saalon baad bhi aapko usi apnepan se gale lagate hain. Isliye apne pyaare doston se milte raho aur khilkhilate raho,” he says.

Take a look:

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The video prompted nostalgic reactions from viewers, with many recalling their own school friendships. One person wrote, “Waah papa, maza aa gaya. Memorable moments.” Another commented, “Aap sabhi ne phir bachpan ji liya.”

“Dil khush ho gaya aapki video dekh kar,” a viewer wrote. Another said, “Our friends have still not met since school life.”

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Others called it a display of “golden memories” and said school friendships can last forever. “School days friendship is forever,” one comment read, while another viewer wrote, “Bahut lucky ho aap log.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)