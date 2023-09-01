Wedding guests punch each other, throw chair in a brawl. Watch

A video of wedding guests engaging in a brawl has gone viral on social media. The video that is being widely circulated across various platforms shows an incident that took place at a venue Bolton in the UK’s Greater Manchester.

The image shows guests at a wedding fighting with each other. (Screengrab)

The viral video opens to show guests eating food at a wedding reception. The chaos starts when a person walks into the dining area, removes a guest’s hat, and hits him. The situation escalates quickly when others join in and engage in a physical fight. The video shows how the people not only punch each other but also throw chairs.

“At around 8.30pm on Thursday 24 August 2023, officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a business in Prescott Street, Bolton. Officers were able to split up an ongoing fight and bring the situation under control. There were no life-changing or life-threatening injuries. One man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Enquiries are currently ongoing,” said a spokesperson of Greater Manchester Police, reports Manchester Evening News.

Take a look at this CCTV footage of the fight at the wedding:

The video was posted on August 29. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 68,000 views. Additionally, the share has received nearly 270 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the fight at the wedding?

“Too much action going on. I need a bigger screen man,” posted an X user. “I feel for the groom in the background on the stage,” added another. “Was the butter chicken not up to standard?” joked a third. “Entertainment for six minutes straight,” commented a fourth. “Feel for the bride and groom - their big day ruined. Thousands spent no doubt and this happens!” wrote a fifth.