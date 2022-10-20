Wedding procession in New York shuts down Broadway, internet has mixed reactions

There is no doubt about the fact that Indian weddings are lavish affairs. Some rituals and functions go on for days, and several people take part in them. And the one thing that many guests are excited about is the arrival of baarat. While wedding processions and huge crowds of guests are common in India, a desi wedding in New York City has sparked interest online.

Several Indian Americans filled the streets of New York, grooving to lively beats in traditional attire, to celebrate the wedding in a desi style. A large crowd can be seen dancing and enjoying while broadway was shut down due to the crowd. The video was shared on Instagram by user @surajpatelnyc. In the caption of the video, the person also wrote, "My heart is so full for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother's wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC. "

Take a look at the desi wedding procession on the streets of New York here:

This video was shared a few days back; since then it has garnered more than four lakh views. The video also has 9000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "So much love to your family!" Another person said, "This is amazing!" Someone even said, "Damn, now that's a wedding."

In contrast to these comments, many people were not happy with the wedding procession. One person wrote, "So many other places to do a Baraat. That is highly irresponsible of you. I've had some massive family Baraat, and we never shut traffic out like this." Another person added, “Why are you allowed to shut down Broadway for a personal event? Isn't this a grave inconvenience to residents?”