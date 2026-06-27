‘We’re humans, not machines’: Hyderabad engineer earning ₹23,000 ready for a pay cut to escape crushing 6-day work week

A 25-year-old female civil engineer’s Reddit post about her mental exhaustion has ignited a fierce discussion over six-day work weeks practised by some companies. Employed at a major infrastructure firm in Hyderabad, the woman questioned why the construction industry refuses to adopt a five-day work week like the rest of the world. She shared that the endless grind has completely disconnected her from her family and household routines. The woman shared how her work life has left her with no time for her personal commitments. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“I’m mentally exhausted with 6-day work weeks,” the woman wrote, adding that she is a civil engineer who graduated in 2023. Then she explained how working for six days every week has exhausted her, making her disconnected in her personal life.

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“By the time I get home, I barely have the energy to do basic household chores, spend time with my family, or even enjoy my evenings. Sundays are mostly spent recovering from the week’s exhaustion, and before I know it, it’s Monday again.”

Despite working for one of the largest construction companies in India, the woman is looking to switch jobs and is even willing to accept lower pay. However, the only perk she wants in the new job is a 5-day work week.

“We’re humans, not machines just to improve someone’s empire. When will this stop? Almost all the countries are adopting 5days work week.”

While responding to remarks in her comments section, the individual shared that she earns a monthly salary of ₹23,000.