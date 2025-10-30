Marketing head quits after sudden pay cut, says company is now 'begging' him to stay: 'They're in a bad situation'

A marketing head at a mid-sized, family-run company has sparked a discussion online after sharing his resignation story on Reddit. In a post titled “I resigned. Now management is begging me to stay,” the employee shared how mismanagement, unrealistic expectations, and a sudden pay restructuring pushed him to quit, only for the management to later plead for him to stay. The employee shared he has already received an offer with 20% hike. (Unsplash/Representational image)

“The so-called Directors of the company have no idea about how to measure anything in marketing. They don't give us enough budgets despite our competition brands outspending us like crazy! Inspite of all this, me and my team work very hard 6 days a week, full day to keep branding and marketing running. And since it's marketing, we have to work more during festivals! We keep getting nagged. Too many idiotic changes in plans are demanded by the Directors with absurd timelines! Every thing needs to be done in the next 30 mins for them. Still we soldier on everyday,” the user wrote.

The employee further shared how his company’s HR team and directors abruptly converted 40% of his salary into a KPI-based structure, linking his pay to unrealistic monthly and quarterly goals.

“Without any discussion, they converted 40% of my salary into KPI-based achievement structure! And guess who decides the KPI on a monthly basis? HR and the Directors!” he wrote. The targets included a 5% increase in Instagram followers every month, higher stock-at-hand figures each quarter, and 32 on-ground events monthly.

“Now I didn't really expect the HR to actually go through with it, which was obviously my mistake. Beginning of October I got just 70% of my take home salary,” the Redditor wrote, adding that this forced him to put down his papers the very next day.

What happened resignation?

Following his resignation, the management allegedly went into “panic mode.” “They are asking me to stay back to which I said no. They promised to remove the changes in the salary structure, to which I said that my trust is completely broken now,” he wrote.

“They are now begging me to stay until they find a replacement. I've said that I'll be completing my 2 month notice period and leaving, and it's upto them to find a replacement by then. They know that their name has been sullied and nobody wants to join here. Now they are in a bad situation,” he said.

The employee also claimed that the National Sales Head had resigned recently due to similar issues, further intensifying the company’s internal chaos. He also revealed that he has already received an offer from an FMCG company as a Category Manager, along with a 20% salary hike. “Feels good man,” he concluded.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “These HR people are the most stupid, low IQ individuals with zero knowledge of the business process.”

“Congratulations on your new job. Even if this lala company will double your pay to stay, the trust is broken. You can never trust the management now so signing anything with them will only be problematic,” commented another.

“Even if you end up staying, you'd be giving them a chance to replace you just a few months down the line, and also, the HR will be spared the earful they ought to get. 100% win for them and a 100% loss for you,” wrote a third user.

