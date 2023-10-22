West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose offers prayers at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Raja Bazar in West Bengal's Kolkata on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami', the eighth day of Navratri.

Earlier in the day, Bose extended greetings on the occasion.

"On this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami, best wishes to all brothers and sisters of Bengal and prayers for their days to be blessed with love, laughter, and the divine presence of Goddess Durga", he wrote in an 'X' post.

On Saturday, the Governor visited the Pandals across Kolkata and offered prayers.

"Honourable Governor continued his visits to Durga Pandals across the city today - visit various visually arresting and innovative Pandals. He also spent time interacting with devotees gathered in all the locations", an official statement said on 'X'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami'.

Taking to 'X, PM Modi wrote, "Today is the holy day of special worship of Mother Mahagauri. It is a request to the Mother Goddess, who is compassionate and infallibly fruitful, to bless all her devotees and provide them with welfare".

The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to the eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity, and tranquillity.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

