West Bengal man creates fully functional ‘bed car’, rides like a pro: ‘Sleep, drive, repeat’

The Internet never fails to amaze, and when it comes to “desi jugaad” (Indian innovation), creativity knows no bounds. The latest invention to take social media by storm is a motorised ‘bed car’ created by a man from West Bengal. A West Bengal man’s motorised ‘bed car’ went viral.(Instagram/noyabsk53)

In the viral clip, a man identified as Nabab Sk is seen driving his makeshift vehicle through the streets of Murshidabad, leaving onlookers both amused and astonished. The bed-on-wheels, equipped with a braking system and steering mechanism, moves smoothly, effortlessly blending comfort with mobility.

A bed like no other

What makes this invention truly unique is its striking resemblance to a real bed. The mobile bed features a mattress, a vibrant bedsheet, and pillows for added comfort. However, the most peculiar detail is the addition of side mirrors affixed to either side of the footboard, giving it an eccentric yet roadworthy appearance.

(Also read: Man crafts F1 car entirely out of chicken bones, internet calls it a ‘bizarre masterpiece’)

The highlight of the video comes when the man, in true Bollywood fashion, stands up mid-drive and strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arms-wide-open gesture before effortlessly sitting back down and continuing his ride.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with hilarious comments

Social media users were quick to flood the comments section with their thoughts on this one-of-a-kind invention. Many were both amused and impressed by his ingenuity, while others couldn’t resist cracking jokes.

One user quipped, “Imagine waking up late and just driving your bed to work!” Another added, “This is next-level comfort. Seriously India is not for beginners!”

A commenter joked, “If traffic is bad, at least you can take a nap.” Meanwhile, someone playfully asked, “Bro, what’s the mileage on this mattress?”

Another user wrote, “This man is living in 2050 while we are stuck in 2025.” One amused viewer commented, “Dreaming about a road trip just got a whole new meaning!”

While many found the idea hilarious, some raised concerns about road safety. “Hope he doesn’t get fined for reckless ‘sleeping and driving’,” a user sarcastically remarked.