Man crafts F1 car entirely out of chicken bones, internet calls it a ‘bizarre masterpiece’

Social media is no stranger to bizarre and mind-blowing "Do It Yourself" (DIY) projects. From miniature models to life-sized constructions, creative minds continue to push the boundaries of innovation. However, a recent DIY video has grabbed the internet's attention, featuring a man who built a Formula 1 car entirely out of chicken bones. A viral video showed a man building a Formula 1 car using chicken bones.(Instagram/toy__company)

From chicken to Formula 1 car

The viral video, shared by Instagram user @toy_company, showcases the meticulous process behind the unusual creation. The clip begins with the man carefully separating chicken skin from the bones before thoroughly cleaning them. Once prepared, he paints the bones in vibrant colours to resemble the sleek body of an actual F1 car. With impressive precision, he then assembles the bones, sticking them together piece by piece to form a miniature replica of the high-speed machine.

The video, also posted on YouTube under the title "DIY F1 Machine From Chicken Bones," has garnered significant attention, leaving viewers both amused and astonished.

Check out the clip here:

Internet reacts

As expected, the internet has erupted with mixed reactions. While some are in awe of the craftsmanship, others find the project utterly bizarre.

"This is both fascinating and disturbing at the same time," commented one user, unsure of how to process the creation.

Another quipped, "Imagine explaining this to someone in 50 years— 'Back in 2025, we built race cars out of chicken bones.'"

One user praised the man’s dedication, writing, "The patience required for this is insane! I can’t even finish a Lego set without giving up."

However, not everyone was impressed. "Why does this exist? Some things should not be DIY projects," remarked a confused viewer.

A few even found humour in the situation. "Bro really looked at his dinner and thought, ‘This would make a great Formula 1 car,’" joked one commenter.

Another user playfully speculated, "Somewhere out there, an F1 engineer is having an existential crisis watching this."

Meanwhile, a rather practical commenter asked, "But does it come with an engine, or do we just roll it down the table?"