Whale ‘greeted’ people on cruise with ‘magical rainbow breath’. Watch viral video

A video of a team onboard a cruise ship encountering a whale has left people mesmerised. The video also shows the creature’s “rainbow breath”. Shared by Australian Tourism on Instagram, the video is incredible to watch.

“Who knew whales had magical rainbow breath!?” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. The caption also explains that the people onboard a ship of Cat Balou Cruises encountered the “friendly humpback whale while cruising around #YuinCountry on the Sapphire Coast NSW. “Turns out these majestic creatures are just as curious about us as we are about them! When travel permits, book a #whalewatching charter with #catbaloucruises, departing from #Eden in New South Wales,” reads the rest of the post.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“My dream,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” commented another. “So lovely and beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON