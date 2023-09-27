‘What a bawaal teaser’: Excited fans react to Tiger 3 teaser

Teaser for the third movie of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise was released less than an hour ago. Expectedly, it didn’t take long for the actor’s fans to rush to social media to share their reactions to the video. In fact, the hashtags #TigerKaMessage, a dialogue featured in the film, is also trending on X. Besides, Salman Khan’s name is trending along with Katrina Kaif, who essayed the role of Tiger’s love interest in the first two films of the franchise.

How did X users react to the Tiger 3 teaser?

Tiger 3 teaser: The image shows Salman Khan's character from the upcoming film. (YouTube/@YRF)

An individual shared the teaser on X along with a caption that clearly shows their excitement. “What a BAWAAAL Teaser! This will rewrite the HISTORY at the Box Office!” they wrote.

Another posted “I am speechless” while reacting to the teaser:

“Bow down, the Baap of Bollywood is back,” expressed another. A third added, “Goosebumps. Goosebumps. Goosebumps. It is the trailer of the century.” A fourth commented, “I'm going on mad because the Teaser of #Tiger3 is up to the mark, mind-blowing, and unbelievable action.”

A few, however, were not as impressed as others were with the teaser. They didn't shy away while expressing their reactions. Just like this individual who wrote, “Another mindless action movie.” A second asked, “Aur kitne movies honge? [How many more films]”

About Tiger 3 teaser:

The teaser starts with a message from Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger where he shares how he is labelled as a traitor after serving India for 20 years. He then goes on to say that he wants the people of the country to decide how they want to introduce Tiger to his son.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 10 in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also features Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

