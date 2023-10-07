What does ‘monk mode’ mean? Read how TikTokers are trying to achieve high-level spirituality

Many people admire monks for their ability to meditate in silence for a long time. Monks are mostly found in countries like India, Thailand, Tibet, and Laos Myanmar, where they practice their spiritual discipline.

How 'monk mode' transforming the world of productivity(File)

Some TikTokers have been inspired by monks and have tried to achieve a higher level of being and productivity by entering ‘monk mode.’

The ‘monk mode’ trend involves setting some “non-negotiables” that you have to follow for a certain period of time, such as 21 days or three months. The non-negotiables can vary depending on your goals, but they can include things like quitting social media, working out every day, meditating daily, eating healthy, and drinking water.

What does ‘monk mode’ mean?

The purpose of ‘monk mode’ is to help you eliminate distractions and focus on your priorities. It is supposed to help you become more productive and centered.

One TikToker who has embraced ‘monk mode’ explained what it means, saying, “Monk mode is a state of extreme focus and discipline. It involves creating a structured routine and environment that promotes deep focus and productivity.”

They added, “This means eliminating all your distractions so that you focus on your goals and achieve your dreams.” They also said that sleep is important for ‘monk mode’, because it helps your mental and physical health.

Some people who have attempted ‘monk mode’ have shared their results on TikTok. While one person said that it was “a lot” to do, others said that they felt positive effects, such as “I felt my whole entire body open up” while they meditated and stretched.

Anyone can try ‘monk mode’, as it is up to you to decide what your non-negotiables are.

However, it requires commitment and discipline to stick to your rules and achieve ‘monk mode’. It could be a rewarding experience if you take it seriously and want to improve yourself.

