What happens when a cat meets a herd of deer? Watch video to know

The Internet is filled with various kinds of animal videos. Some of the clips showcase interactions between creatures of different species. Just like this video involving a cat and a herd of deer. There is a chance that the incident captured with the clip will leave you giggling.

The video opens to show a herd of deer eating grass and a cat looking at them. Within moments, the feline – very slowly – approaches the group. They stay in that position for some time. The then cat pretends to take leap forward. What happens next is absolutely hilarious to watch.

A few days ago, a similar video left people chuckling. It showcased the reaction of a big dog on meeting a tiny bird for the first time. The video showcases how the bird ends up scaring the pooch.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video?

