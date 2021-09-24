Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What happens when a dog meets laser light. Watch hilarious video

The video involving a dog and laser light may leave you giggling.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:57 PM IST
The image is taken from the video involving the dog and laser light.(Jukin Media)

Those blessed with dog pet babies or people who love watching pooch videos on the Internet know that the cute antics of these furry creatures are super fun to watch. There is now a latest inclusion to that wonderful list and it involves a laser light too. This is a video that will make you giggle. There is a possibility that you will also end up watching the video over and over again.

The video opens to show a dog standing on a carpet-covered floor with its human sitting afar on a couch. The clip shows how the dog reacts when its human attracts the animal’s attention using a laser light. Throughout the video, the dog’s human keeps pointing the red dot at different parts of the house and the animal tries catching it by circling around the light.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video was captured a few days ago on September 21 in Canada.

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog? Did the clip leave you smiling?

