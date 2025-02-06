What is the third form of ‘come’? Woman’s answer in viral video has the internet scratching its head!

A viral video has taken social media by storm, showcasing a content creator quizzing strangers on grammar rules. The amusing yet perplexing clip features a man posing a straightforward question to two women: "What is the third form of the verb 'come'?" One of the women responds with conviction, offering an unexpected answer: "comest." The man posed a grammar question, asking for the third form of the verb 'come.'(Instagram/@explore_chats)

Taken aback, the man repeats the word in disbelief—“comest?”—to which the woman nods and insists, “Yes, the third form of ‘come’ is ‘comest’.” The unexpected response has sent the internet into a frenzy, with users flooding the comments section with reactions.

Take a look at the video:

One user quipped, “I am deadest,” mimicking the grammatical confusion in a humorous way. Many others couldn’t stop laughing, with countless users spamming the section with laughing emojis.

Another user added, “She invented a superlative degree for Come”

One user wrote, “The funniest thing is not her answer but her confidence”

A user explained, "The verb come has three forms: the base form, the past simple, and the past participle: come, came, come."

Earlier, another vox pop video went viral, capturing a content creator's intriguing conversation titled "Guessing His Job in New York City." The clip begins with the creator asking a man named Alessandro about his age, origin, and whether he enjoys his job. Alessandro enthusiastically responds, saying he loves what he does.

The video garnered over 61,000 views and continues to gain traction. The post also attracted nearly 4,800 likes and sparked a variety of reactions from viewers.

“Lol I wanna meet all the people in these videos, they're awesome,” commented one Instagram user. “I love how he said all the humans, great answer,” remarked another. “‘I work with humans’ was such a beautiful answer. Lol, simple but I loved it,” shared a third.

“I can listen to Alessandro talk all day about the humans,” noted another viewer. “He’s so sweet,” wrote a fifth.

