‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post

Smriti Irani's #Wednesdaywisdom post has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani addresses during the inauguration of the Jute Seeds Distribution Program and Jute Farmers Awareness Workshop on Jute ICARE Initiative, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share witty inspirational posts which are highly relatable and make people giggle. Her latest #WednesdayWisdom share is no different. It presents people with a hilarious – and absolutely motivating - answer to the question “What to do when life shuts a door.”

“#Wednesdaywisdom try, try, try again till you ... try again,” Irani wrote and shared an image with the answer written on it. Wondering what she posted? Take a look:

The post was shared by Irani a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 17,000 likes. Also, it has received numerous comments from people. While some shared laughing out loud emoji to express their reactions, others praised the post.

“Super thought to start your day! Love your positivity,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely , thank you ma'am!,” shared another. “That’s so true,” expressed a third. “This made my day,” commented a fourth.

An individual wrote, “Much needed Wednesday motivation.”

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

