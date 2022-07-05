What's better than having two dogs? It's when they have a cute puppy. Watch

Pet parents often feel that they can’t love some other fur ball more than the pets they already have. And that is exactly what this human thought when they had two adorable Pomeranian doggos running around and growing up in their house. However, things changed when the doggos became parents to an even more adorable puppy. That is when the human realised that it is possible for them to be able to love this cute puppy even more.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption. It reads, “Can we go backkkk? (Please don’t have puppies if you don’t already have a secure home for them).” This video has been going viral ever since it was shared by the page dedicated to these two adorable dogs and their cute puppy. The page is named - Mello, Storm and Beau. The page has over 37,500 followers on it.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 22, the video has gotten more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also received several comments.

One comment reads, "Omg! That’s the icing of the cake! Love this so much!" "Omg! That is too much cuteness. If mine had puppies I think I would have to keep them all," an Instagram user admits. A third response is from the point of view of the tiny puppy. It reads, "Baby: Wait for me I got little legs!"

