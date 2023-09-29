What's the Tiktok's 'bone smashing' trend asking people to smash their faces

Some TikTokers are trying to change their facial features by smashing their bones with hammers, bottles, or other blunt objects. They call this “bone smashing” and think that it can make their bones stronger and more attractive. They base this on Wolff’s Law, which says that bones can adapt to physical stress and remodel themselves.

Breaking your bones can cause severe damage, pain, and deformity.(TikTok)

However, this is a very wrong and harmful idea. Wolff’s Law does not mean that you can break your bones and expect them to heal in the way that you want. Bones are not like clay that you can shape with your hands. Breaking your bones can cause severe damage, pain, and deformity. You could end up with a worse-looking face than before.

There is no evidence that bone smashing works or is safe. It is not a permanent makeover, but a potential disaster. You should not treat your face like a statue that you can chisel with a hammer. You should respect and love your body and avoid hurting yourself for the sake of beauty.

Some people are justifying the practice of bone smashing by citing Wolff’s Law. Wolff’s Law was formulated by a German anatomist and surgeon named Julius Wolff in the 1800s. Wolff’s Law is based on the observation that bones are not static structures, but dynamic ones that are constantly undergoing remodeling. Old or damaged bone is resorbed and replaced by new bone.

Exerting mechanical force or physical stress on bones can stimulate remodeling, leading to the development of stronger, denser bones. Conversely, a lack of such stress can result in thinner and weaker bones. This is why engaging in physical activities, particularly weight-bearing exercises, can support bone strength and mitigate the risk of bone weakening.

A significant distinction exists between the mechanical force exerted on bones through proper activities like walking or weightlifting and the force generated by a blow from a blunt object.

The latter can cause some really nasty fractures, and no one typically says, “The good news is that I fractured my bones.”

Bones may heal after they have been fractured, but they don’t always heal in the right way and correct configuration. You aren’t a freaking ice sculpture. You can't simply sculpt your facial appearance by using a hammer to crack your facial bones may result in deformation, potentially leaving your face in a worse state than before, regardless of your initial dissatisfaction with its appearance.

The article concludes by warning people not to fall for the bone-headed claim that bone smashing can give them a more “chiseled” look. It says that there is no evidence that breaking the bones in your face will be a smashing success—unless, of course, your goal is to cause yourself pain and do some real damage to your face. It advises people to respect their bodies and avoid harming themselves for the sake of beauty. It suggests that there are better ways to improve one’s self-esteem and appearance than smashing one’s bones.

Your face isn't just bones; it has soft tissues, connective tissues, and eyeballs that could be irreparably damaged if struck with a blunt object, leading to bleeding and infection risk. Additionally, Wolff's Law oversimplifies bone strength; factors like nutrition and hormones matter. Strapping a barbell to your face is a terrible idea. If you're unhappy with your appearance, there are better ways to address it than causing harm and irreversible damage.

