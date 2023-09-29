Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end ‘US citizenship at birth’ for kids of illegal immigrants, here's all you need to know

Vivek Ramaswamy raised quite a few eyebrows during the second GOP debate on Wednesday, when he declared that he advocates ending the "US citizenship at birth" rule for children born to "illegal immigrants". The 2024 Presidential elections candidate, Ramaswamy drew a lot of flak on social media for this comment. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (AP)

Calling for an end to the applicability of "US citizenship at birth" rule for children born to "illegal immigrants", Ramaswamy had cited the 14th amendment.

“I favour ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country,” Ramaswamy had said.

“Now, the left will howl about the Constitution and the 14th Amendment. The difference between me and them is I've actually read the 14th Amendment,” added Ramaswamy.

During the debate, Ramaswamy had highlighted how a Mexican diplomat's kid even if born in the United States is not eligible to become a US citizen as per the rules under 14th Amendment.

“What it says is that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the laws and jurisdiction thereof are citizens. So nobody believes that the kid of a Mexican diplomat in this country enjoys birthright citizenship,” said Ramaswamy.

ALSO READ| Philadelphia looting 2.0: Brazen criminal incidents rock the city for second consecutive night

Here is a brief idea of the US laws concerning "citizenship at birth" and the 14th Amendment

According to the official US government website for "US Citizenship and Immigration Services", the general requirement for acquisition of citizenship at birth is: "a person born in the United States who is subject to the jurisdiction of the United States is a U.S. citizen at birth, to include a child born to a member of an Indian, Eskimo, Aleutian, or other aboriginal tribe."

The "US citizenship at birth" is applicable through the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The section 1 of the 14th amendment states that "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

However, the 14th Amendment also rules that children born to diplomats and other recognised government officials from foreign countries, won't get US citizenship even if born in America.

The second GOP debate

The second GOP debate was organised at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Seven candidates for the 2024 Presidential elections attended the debate. The candidates who participated were North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.