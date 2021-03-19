Home / Trending / #WhatsappDown: Twitter floods with hilarious posts as the app faces glitches
trending

#WhatsappDown: Twitter floods with hilarious posts as the app faces glitches

Many of those who couldn’t access WhatsApp and Instagram turned to Twitter to share their reactions to the ordeal.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The image shows a meme under the hashtag #WhatsAppDown.(Twitter)

Having trouble sending that important text on WhatsApp? Well, if you already haven’t visited Twitter, let us tell you that there’s no problem with your network or Wi-fi, the message and photo-sharing app is indeed experiencing some glitches resulting in the non-functioning of the app. Along with WhatsApp, some netizens have also complained of similar glitches on Instagram.

Now, many of those who couldn’t access these apps turned to Twitter to share their reactions to the ordeal. Among them, several of the reactions include hilarious rants and GIFs about the situation. The numerous tweets have also prompted the hashtag #WhatsAppDown to trend on Twitter.

So, while you wait for services to restore on your favourite apps, do enjoy these giggle-worthy memes regarding the situation. We bet you’ll find yourself laughing out loud at the relatable content.

Did you relate to any of these shares? Did any of these memes make you chuckle hard?

