‘Whattt!’: Doctor’s priceless reaction as nurse wife hands him cheque for his student debt

In a heartwarming display of love and partnership, a content creator left her doctor husband completely speechless with the ultimate life-changing surprise. Knowing the immense stress of medical training, the wife, a nurse herself, handed him a note revealing she had completely paid off his medical school loans.

The couple whose interaction has won people’s hearts. (Instagram/@mikirai)

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“One less worry for the next chapter of your life,” Miki Rai wrote, sharing a video of her husband’s reaction to her surprise.

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“Surprising Kevin with a check to pay off his med school loans,” reads a text insert on a video shared by Miki, a nurse and content creator. In the video, Miki says, “I have a surprise for you”, and hands a note to her husband.

Kevin, with a happy and surprised expression, starts reading a funny caption written on the card: “I love you more than you love your Pokémon cards.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then reads the note inside the card, written by Miki. It says, “To my dear husband, I can’t believe that these last 6 years in Seattle flew by! It’s hard to fully remember every long day, 24-hour shifts, 36-hour calls, presentations, notes and hours spent on watching surgeries on YouTube.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then reads the note inside the card, written by Miki. It says, “To my dear husband, I can’t believe that these last 6 years in Seattle flew by! It’s hard to fully remember every long day, 24-hour shifts, 36-hour calls, presentations, notes and hours spent on watching surgeries on YouTube.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kevin starts giggling while reading the note, and the video goes on to offer glimpses of his life at work, showing him working tirelessly.

Miki’s note continues, “Normally, an experience that would harden anyone… you remained kind, patient and loving. I have never seen you upset. Being woken up in the middle of the night and still you care so deeply for your patients. I can’t even count how many lives you have touched and saved.”

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The note adds that, despite having very little time outside his work, he makes a point of being with Miki and their family, even making videos for social media with her.

Miki’s note says, “I know there’s something on your mind that has been stressing you out. You became a doctor because you wanted to help people but it came with some extra baggage.” A few seconds later, he realises what Miki was trying to do and gives out a loud expression, “Whattt!”

Kevin, while smiling, tells Miki she didn’t need to do that, and she shares that she had to. Amid saying “That’s too much! Oh my God! Thank you!” Kevin gives Miki a warm hug.

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Miki; this report will be updated once she responds.)

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “WOW! Love this, and THIS is what love and support look like.” Another commented, “Kevin deserves such support. You guys are role models. Congrats, Kevin, for choosing the right life partner.”

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A third expressed, “You guys are the cutest!! What a lovely and thoughtful gesture on Miki's part. Rooting for you guys always!” A fourth wrote, “I can only imagine the stress & weight that’s lifted off BOTH your shoulders!! You two are precious.” Many reacted to the post using emoticons.

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