‘Didn’t need a common language’: British husband’s gesture for Indian wife’s 89-year-old great grandmother wins hearts

The couple posted the video on their joint Instagram account titled The Brit Bong Diary. In the clip, Conor is seen meeting Mrittika’s elderly great grandmother. Although the two do not share a common language, the British man gently bends down to touch her feet, a traditional Indian gesture used to seek blessings from elders. The elderly woman responds warmly, blessing him in return.

A heartwarming video showing a British man seeking blessings from his Indian wife’s 89 year old great grandmother has captured the attention of social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by a couple named Conor and Mrittika, highlights how a simple gesture of respect can bridge cultural and language barriers.

The video quickly struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom praised the respectful moment shared between the two generations.

“They didn’t need a common language” Text overlaid on the video summed up the touching moment. It read: “No common language between my British husband & my 89 years old great grandmother 🇮🇳 just respect & love”.

The couple also shared a heartfelt caption explaining the significance of the interaction. It read: “My 89-year-old great grandmother and my British husband don’t share a common language… but in that moment, they didn’t need one. A simple gesture, a blessing, and suddenly he wasn’t a foreigner anymore, he was family. Some traditions aren’t taught, they are felt, loved, and respected. Language and culture never stand as barriers when we accept people and traditions with love.”

Social media reacts to the touching moment The wholesome interaction quickly drew reactions from viewers who were moved by the gesture. One user wrote, “Respect is a language everyone understands.” Another commented, “This is so beautiful to watch. Love truly has no language barrier.”

Several viewers praised the British husband for embracing Indian traditions. One person said, “The moment he touched her feet, he became family.” Another user added, “This is the kind of cultural exchange we love to see online.”

Others reflected on the emotional impact of the moment. “Grandmothers always understand love even without words,” one user wrote. Another viewer commented, “Such a pure moment. Traditions like these connect generations and cultures.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)