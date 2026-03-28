‘Didn’t need a common language’: British husband’s gesture for Indian wife’s 89-year-old great grandmother wins hearts
An Indian woman shared a touching video of her British husband taking blessings from her 89-year-old great grandmother.
A heartwarming video showing a British man seeking blessings from his Indian wife’s 89 year old great grandmother has captured the attention of social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by a couple named Conor and Mrittika, highlights how a simple gesture of respect can bridge cultural and language barriers.
(Also read: British man waves Indian tricolour at India Gate after T20 World Cup win: ‘This is fourth time I have come here’)
The couple posted the video on their joint Instagram account titled The Brit Bong Diary. In the clip, Conor is seen meeting Mrittika’s elderly great grandmother. Although the two do not share a common language, the British man gently bends down to touch her feet, a traditional Indian gesture used to seek blessings from elders. The elderly woman responds warmly, blessing him in return.
Watch the clip here:
The video quickly struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom praised the respectful moment shared between the two generations.
“They didn’t need a common language”
Text overlaid on the video summed up the touching moment. It read: “No common language between my British husband & my 89 years old great grandmother 🇮🇳 just respect & love”.
The couple also shared a heartfelt caption explaining the significance of the interaction. It read: “My 89-year-old great grandmother and my British husband don’t share a common language… but in that moment, they didn’t need one. A simple gesture, a blessing, and suddenly he wasn’t a foreigner anymore, he was family. Some traditions aren’t taught, they are felt, loved, and respected. Language and culture never stand as barriers when we accept people and traditions with love.”
Social media reacts to the touching moment
The wholesome interaction quickly drew reactions from viewers who were moved by the gesture. One user wrote, “Respect is a language everyone understands.” Another commented, “This is so beautiful to watch. Love truly has no language barrier.”
Several viewers praised the British husband for embracing Indian traditions. One person said, “The moment he touched her feet, he became family.” Another user added, “This is the kind of cultural exchange we love to see online.”
Others reflected on the emotional impact of the moment. “Grandmothers always understand love even without words,” one user wrote. Another viewer commented, “Such a pure moment. Traditions like these connect generations and cultures.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More